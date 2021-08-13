The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.93 or 0.00027806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $1.02 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,761,299 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.