The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

