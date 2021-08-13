The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTC. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Vitec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,376.55. The company has a market capitalization of £711.91 million and a P/E ratio of -132.89.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

