The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,284,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

