The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

