The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $218.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.80. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 38.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 569,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 605,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $106,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

