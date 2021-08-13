The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.16. 1,321,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.