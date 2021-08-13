The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $179.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

