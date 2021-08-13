The Walt Disney Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 156,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 129,048 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.32. The stock had a trading volume of 614,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

