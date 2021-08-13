THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.02 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $229,848.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

