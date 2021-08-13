Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,293. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

