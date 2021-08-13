ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%.

THMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

