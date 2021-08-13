THETA Price Reaches $7.06 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $7.06 billion and approximately $345.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001914 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

