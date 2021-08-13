THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Zillah Byng- Thorne Sells 237,780 Shares

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 584 ($7.63). 690,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. THG Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.