THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Zillah Byng- Thorne Sells 237,780 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 584 ($7.63). 690,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. THG Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

