Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 770 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 643,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a market cap of $477.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

