Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.54. 102,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $448.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.