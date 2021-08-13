Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,850,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,765.88. 37,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,612.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.