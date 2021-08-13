Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

