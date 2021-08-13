Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.61. 161,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

