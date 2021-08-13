Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $637.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $636.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.