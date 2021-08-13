Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 5,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,884. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95.

