Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 25,247 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 20,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,887. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04.

