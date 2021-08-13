Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. 312,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.