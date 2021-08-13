Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.28. 364,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,850. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.