Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,989. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.