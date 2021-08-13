Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 348,799 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

