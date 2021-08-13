Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 536 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.64. 100,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

