Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 785 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 375,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

