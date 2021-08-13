Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 91,839 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period.

VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52.

