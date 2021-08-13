Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.87 on Friday, reaching $517.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

