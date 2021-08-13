ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0452 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $7,542.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.