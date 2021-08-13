Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THBRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

