thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

