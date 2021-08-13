TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. TigerCash has a market cap of $737,701.97 and $6.26 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00864868 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

