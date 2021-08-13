Timothy(Tim) Wither Buys 500,000 Shares of Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) insider Timothy(Tim) Wither purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$405,000.00 ($289,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.63.
About Maximus Resources
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.