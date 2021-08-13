Timothy(Tim) Wither Buys 500,000 Shares of Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) insider Timothy(Tim) Wither purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$405,000.00 ($289,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

About Maximus Resources

Maximus Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. The company holds an interest in the Spargoville project in the south of the regional mining center of Kalgoorlie.

