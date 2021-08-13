Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.