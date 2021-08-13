TitanSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.44 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $401.12 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00015774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

