Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $22.40. Tivity Health shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

