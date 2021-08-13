Tixl (TXL) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $336,345.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

