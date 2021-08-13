Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 512.6% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOMDF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. 8,325,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,057. Todos Medical has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

