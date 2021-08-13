TokenClub (TCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.83 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

