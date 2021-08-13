TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
TMOAY remained flat at $$4.21 during midday trading on Friday. TomTom has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09.
TomTom Company Profile
