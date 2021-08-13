TopBidder (BID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,005.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $39,005.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,901 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

