Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

