Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRYIY stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

