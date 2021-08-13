Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4967 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Total Access Communication Public stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04.
About Total Access Communication Public
