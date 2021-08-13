Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4967 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Total Access Communication Public stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

