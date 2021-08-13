Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

