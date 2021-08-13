Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

