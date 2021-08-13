Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 1,261.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 535,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.73.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

