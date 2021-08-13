TOWER Trading Up 31% Over Last Week (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOWER has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.