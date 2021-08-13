Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Up 2.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.89). 23,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £76.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.23.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

